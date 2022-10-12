Mic'd Up: UL at Marshall preview with WSAZ Sports Director Keith Morehouse

Louisiana hits the road in hopes of snapping their three-game losing skid. The Ragin' Cajuns make the trip to West Virginia to face Marshall in a rematch of last year's New Orleans Bowl.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sat down with Keith Morehouse, WSAZ Sports Director in Huntington, WV, to preview the Cajuns-Herd matchup.

In the Mic'd Up, Morehouse discusses the difference in Marshall's roster this season, the attitude of the team going into this game, and the biggest key for the Herd to beat UL.

