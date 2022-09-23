Mic'd Up: KNOE Sports Director Aaron Dietrich | UL at ULM

The defending Sun Belt Champion Ragin' Cajuns begin conference play in Monroe this weekend, as they take on ULM in the Battle on the Bayou.

UL and UL will kickoff at 7 pm Saturday.

In our latest Mic'd Up, KNOE Sports Director Aaron Dietrich helps us preview Cajuns vs Warhawks, including the biggest improvements ULM has made, what factor could tilt the difference in talent and what would an upset mean for ULM.

