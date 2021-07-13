Mark Jeffrey resigns as Louisiana Men's Tennis Head Coach

Men's Tennis head coach Mark Jeffrey has resigned from his position to pursue other opportunities, the Louisiana Department of Athletics announced Tuesday.

Jeffrey joined the program in 2009 and finished his tenure at the helm of the program with a 191-127 overall record.

According to the department, a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

