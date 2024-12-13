Louisiana's Almendares Named Lou Groza Award Winner

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana’s Kenneth Almendares added more history to an already notable 2024 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns kicker and national leader in field goals became the first Ragin’ Cajun to earn a national award when he was named the winner of the 32nd annual Lou Groza Award, presented by the Orange Bowl to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker and announced on Thursday during the live Home Depot College Football Award show.

Almendares, the second Ragin’ Cajun to be a finalist for the award joining Mike Shafer (1994), was selected for the award over finalists Alex Raynor of Kentucky and Ryan Fitzgerald of Florida State.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as the Lou Groza Award recipient and I couldn't do it without my teammates and coaching staff,” said Almendares. “The offense did their job in getting down the field and putting points up on the board. The defense was making stops, so at the end of the day, it's a team effort.

“It’s a credit to the 10 wins that we have this year, making it to a (Sun Belt Conference) championship game and an appearance in a bowl game.”

The national FBS leader in field goals made (27) and field goals made per game (2.08), Almendares was ninth in the country in field goal percentage converting of 27 of 29 attempts (.931).

On pace to become the third kicker since 2008 to lead the nation in field goals while maintaining 90-percent accuracy, Almendares was 25-for-25 on the season in field goals from under 50 yards with his lone misses on the season coming from 53 (right) and 60 (left) yards.

Almendares led the Sun Belt Conference and was 11th nationally in points scored (127) and holds both the UL and SBC career record for most field goals made (68). The Clute, Texas native also holds UL records for career scoring (362) and PATs (158) along with single-season records in field goals made and points.

He had nine games on the season with 10 or more points scored, including eight straight contests. Almendares set the Sun Belt record for most field goals made in a season (27).

National College Football Awards Association

The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit NCFAA.org [ncfaa.org] and @NCFAA on X [x.com] to learn more about the association.

About the Palm Beach County Sports Commission

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission is a private, not-for-profit organization contracted by Palm Beach County to promote and market the County as a sports and sports tourism destination. The Commission brings sporting events and activities to the County, enhances economic impact, stimulates bed tax revenues (primarily in the off-season), and maximizes utilization of County facilities. The Commission offers a full range of event service support, corporate partnerships, sponsorships, and a local membership program that support its goals. Local, regional, national, and international marketing efforts are ongoing by the Commission with sports organizations and event owners. The Commission also produces sports-related programs for the residents of Palm Beach County including the annual Lou Groza Award program, the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame, and the Kids Fitness Festival of the Palm Beaches. For more information on the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, go to palmbeachsports.com [palmbeachsports.com] .

Over the last few decades, many things have helped mold college football into the game it is today. Near the top of that list is the increased importance of the kicking game. It used to be that place-kickers were local, non-scholarship athletes who made good. Now, top high school and prep kickers are as highly recruited as some quarterbacks and wide receivers. With national championships often won or lost on one swing of the leg, the importance of having a top kicker cannot be understated.

The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award annually recognizes college football’s top place-kicker.

