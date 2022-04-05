Louisiana welcomes 27 NFL teams, CFL and XFL for Pro Day

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana held their pro day and for athletes with professional aspirations, it's a chance for them to showcase their best skills and drills in front of league scouts.

The Cajuns welcomed 27 NFL team representatives, XFL and CFL scouts for their 8 guys that competed.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux says having that many teams interested in his guys speaks volumes about the culture.

"I think it says that we've gotten really good players that are worth coming to see. This is is a National Football League, they're going to turn over every stone, they're gonna get every evaluation point that they possibly can."

