Louisiana walks off against App State to advance to Sun Belt semifinals

TROY, Ala. — Louisiana softball is two wins away from a Sun Belt Conference title after a dramatic 2-1 walk-off victory over Appalachian State on Thursday morning.

Freshman pitcher Mallory Wheeler continued her breakout season by starting in the circle for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Coming off a no-hitter last week and a Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week honor, Wheeler struck out six and held the Mountaineers scoreless through six innings in a complete game effort.

App State finally broke through in the top of the seventh, when Leah Gore launched a solo home run — her 11th of the season — to put the Mountaineers up 1-0.

Louisiana answered in the bottom of the frame. Dayzja Williams ripped a double into left field, moving herself and Maddie Hayden into scoring position. With the bases loaded and two outs, senior third baseman Sam Roe delivered the moment of the day — a walk off hit to left to bring home the winning runs.

“I knew she was coming at me, so I needed to go at her,” Roe said after the win. “Her stuff was good, but I knew my stuff needed to be better at that time for my team.”

Head coach Alyson Habetz credited the team’s poise and belief in the comeback.

“We got in the dugout and said, ‘Hey, this is our time,’” Habetz said. “There was a belief that everyone in the circle believed we can do this — and we’re gonna do this.”

Louisiana will face either Coastal Carolina or Marshall in the semifinal round Friday, May 9, at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

