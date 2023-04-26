Louisiana tight end, Johnny Lumpkin, preparing for NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE — "To prove to them that they didn't make the wrong decision by picking me and I have to make the decision to prove to myself that there's a reason why you're here", says Cajuns tight end Johnny Lumpkin. "So, that's the biggest thing about me always playing with a chip on my shoulder about the adversity and the challenges I always went through."

Louisiana tight end Johnny Lumpkin is preparing to take his talents to the next level.

Lumpkin spent 5 seasons with the Cajuns where he posted 6 career touchdowns, 4 of those in his final season.

The Temple, Georgia native created more buzz after his senior year when he played in both the NFLPA game as well as the Shrine Bowl.

Projections have Lumpkin going anywhere between the late rounds to undrafted free agency but for Lumpkin, he says he'll be thankful for whatever call comes through.

"It's going to be a call that many people can dream about but only 10% of the world can probably get, maybe less than that. It's going to be something that's special in the sense for those who are around me."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel