Louisiana Tabbed As SBC Favorites; Jordan Brown Named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is the preseason favorite to capture the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball title, as determined by a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ Jordan Brown was chosen as the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. The Sun Belt also announced its Preseason All-Conference Teams on Monday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who advanced to the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship game last season, received 10 first-place votes. Texas State was picked second, while South Alabama, James Madison and Georgia State rounded out the top-five of the poll. All four received one first-place vote apiece.

Louisiana finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 16-15 overall record, becoming the highest seed (No. 8) to advance to the championship game in the event’s history. In conference play, Louisiana averaged a league-best 71.1 points per game. The Ragin’ Cajuns return two all-conference selections from a year ago in Brown and Kobe Julien.

Brown was selected as the Sun Belt’s 2022-23 Preseason Player of the Year. Brown, a 6-foot-11 forward, made an immediate impact on his team and the conference last season after transferring from Arizona, earning Second Team All-Sun Belt accolades. He made 24 starts in 27 total appearances. Brown led his squad and ranked sixth in the Sun Belt with 15.3 points per game. He was tops on his team and third in the SBC with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also ranked third in the league with 1.1 blocks per game.

Brown was one of just 36 players nationally to chart multiple 15-plus point and 15-plus rebound performances. He recorded double-doubles on six occasions. Brown notched seven 20-plus-point games. Brown, a member of the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team, was a NABC District 23 First-Team selection and was a member of the Lou Henson Award Watch List.

Julien, a third-team selection in 2021-22, made 25 appearances in the starting lineup and saw action in 27 contests. The Baton Rouge native ranked second on the team and 14th in the Sun Belt with 12.7 points per game and scored 20-or-more points five times.

Julien was exceptional from beyond the arc finishing 12th in the conference with 1.7 3-point makes per game. He scored a season-high 26 points, collected 10 rebounds, dished three assists and sunk a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2.0 seconds left against ULM. Julien poured in 22 points (9-15 fg.) and added five boards against Texas State (Feb. 10)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First-Team selections include Brown, Texas State’s Mason Harrell, Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey, James Madison’s Vado Morse and South Alabama’s Kevin Samuel.

Julien was joined on the second team by Donovan Gregory of App State, Southern Miss’ Felipe Haase, Essam Mostafa of Coastal Carolina and Greg Parham II of South Alabama.

Sun Belt Conference play begins on Thursday, December 29. Teams will play 18-game regular-season conference schedules with games being played primarily on Thursdays and Saturdays. The final day of the conference regular season will be Friday, February 24.

The season will culminate with the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Tuesday, February 28 to Monday, March 6. All games will air on ESPN+ with the title tilt broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Louisiana - 190 (10)

2. Texas State - 162 (1)

3. South Alabama - 150 (1)

4. James Madison - 149 (1)

5. Georgia State - 127 (1)

6. Marshall - 122

7. App State - 120

8. Coastal Carolina - 100

9. Old Dominion - 93

10. Troy - 76

11. Georgia Southern - 69

12. Arkansas State - 48

13. Southern Miss - 34

14. ULM – 30

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Mason Harrell, Texas State (SR | G | Midwest City, Okla.)

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (SR | G | Columbus, Ohio)

Vado Morse, James Madison (R-SR | G | Suitland, Md.)

Kevin Samuel, South Alabama (GR | C | Codrington Village, Barbuda)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Donovan Gregory, App State (SR | F | Charlotte, N.C.)

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss (GR | F | Osorno, Chile)

Kobe Julien, Louisiana (R-SO | F | Baton Rouge, La.)

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (R-JR | C | Cairo, Egypt)

Greg Parham II, South Alabama (GR | G | Richmond, Va.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall (JR | G | North Bethesda, Md.)

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State (JR | G | Lewisburg, Tenn.)

Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM (JR | F | Tbilisi, Georgia)

Andrew Taylor, Marshall (R-JR | G | Corbin, Ky.)

Zay Williams, Troy (SR | F | Birmingham, Ala.)

