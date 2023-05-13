Louisiana Softball wins Sun Belt Championship with 1-0 victory over Marshall

Louisiana Softball wins the Sun Belt Tournament Title with a 1-0 victory over Marshall.

Sophomore Sam Landry was named Tournament MVP, after her stellar performance against the Herd. She threw a complete game shutout, while allowing only one hit and 3 walks with 11 strikeouts.

In the 4th inning, freshman Lauren Allred hit a solo home run to give UL the 1-0 lead.

This is the Cajuns 4th consecutive SBC Tourney title and their 18th overall in 23 years. Louisiana with the win also clinches an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

UL still has a chance to host a Regional next week, and will find out their fate with the NCAA Selection Show. You can watch at 6 pm Sunday on ESPN2.

