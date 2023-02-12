Louisiana softball sweeps Day Two of the Louisiana Classics

Louisiana softball picked up two wins on the second day of the 37th annual Louisiana Classics against Stephen F. Austin and Lafayette College.

UL used three four-run frames to secure a 12-1 win over the Lumberjacks in the first game.

Six Cajuns secured a hit to plate in those 12 runs. Senior pitcher Meghan Schorman only allowed one run while striking out six batters in four innings.

In game two, UL blanked the Leopards for the second time in two days with a 6-0 win. Senior Karly Heath and freshman Lauren Allred both hit two-run homers in the contest.

Senior pitcher Kandra Lamb allowed just one hit through six innings of work while tossing 12 strikeouts.

Louisiana (3-0) will close out the Louisiana Classics with a second matchup with Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, Feb. 12. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m.

