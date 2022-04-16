Watch
Louisiana Softball Completes Sweep of South Alabama

Posted at 12:20 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 01:20:39-04

Louisiana softball picks up the sweep of South Alabama, after winning both games in their doubleheader Friday.

The Cajuns won game 1 by the score of 7-1. Then in Game 2, UL pulled it out 2-1.

Next up, Louisiana travels to face St. Louis at 5 pm Monday

