Louisiana shifting focus to game mode ahead of season opener against Southeastern

It's officially game week for Louisiana.

This weekend, the Cajuns open up their schedule to the Southeastern Lions and the 2022 season will no doubt be of interest.

The promotion of head coach Michael Desormeaux, the elevation of quarterback Chandler Fields, and a number of position fillings, all eyes will be on the Cajuns.

With that, the Cajuns also have the longest win streak of 13 games on the line heading into the weekend. Although the pressure has been on through fall camp, it's time to put the pressure on their opponent. Desormeaux says the team took a break for the weekend, but tomorrow the focus shifts to week one.

"It's exciting. Football is such a unique game, it's 99% preparation", says Desormeaux. "You know when you really think about the whole game from January, all the way through, it's practice, practice five days a week and play once, so it's unique. It's what the guys have worked for so the energy and the focus usually kind of starts to hone in a little bit. It's kind of it's like a shot in the arm a little bit."

Louisiana hosts Southeastern this Saturday, 6 p.m. at Cajun Field.

------------------------------------------------------------

