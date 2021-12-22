Louisiana seeking to get healthy ahead of conference play

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men’s basketball has seen an up and down season as the Cajuns sit at 5-5 while battling through a two-game losing streak.

Louisiana has also had players deal with injuries, including reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Theo Akwuba, who hasn’t played since Nov. 17 against Jackson State.

Despite the shaky start to the season, the Cajuns are confident that they will pull together once everyone is back.

“We know our rhythm,” Cajuns head coach Bob Marlin said. “We’ve just got to get our guys healthy. We played the last several games with two starters out. So, we've got some guys on the bench that can step up and provide quality depth. When they can do that, they need to do it. We're just looking forward to competing and getting out there.”

The Cajuns will open conference play on Thursday, Dec. 30. Louisiana will head to Boone, NC to face App State. Tip-off is set for 5:30, and the game will air on ESPN+.

