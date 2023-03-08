Louisiana remembers head coach's mother in Sunbelt championship win

LAFAYETTE — As the confetti fell from the rafters in yesterday's Sunbelt title game, Louisiana had a sigh of relief knowing they were champions.

The relief of adversity stretching back to a year ago when the Cajuns were on the biggest stage against Georgia State, facing defeat and heavy hearts.

It was before that game that Cajuns' head coach, Bob Marlin, lost his mother, Lila.

"I drove 6 hours to be with my mother", says Marlin in last year's tournament. "Yesterday was my birthday also so it was a lot of things going on."

But 366 days later, the Cajuns got over the hump, winning it all for their top guy... as they march into the NCAA tournament for the first time in 9 years.

"It was big for us that we got the win for him and his family", says guard Kentrell Garnett. "After the game, I went and hugged him and told him we loved him and that we're thankful for him."

"I think being able to get it done this time on the anniversary of it and also closer to everything, and everything playing a part of it I think is big", says forward Jordan Brown.

Marlin did not return to Lafayette with the team, but the team tells KATC that he was emotional going into the contest. They knew they had to win it all for their coach that's always believed in them.

