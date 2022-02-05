Louisiana ready for fresh start as they open 2022 season

LAFAYETTE — In 2021, Louisiana finished first in the Sunbelt west division with a 13-11 record.

Not leaning too much on the past, the Cajuns want to build from that momentum but also open the season with a fresh start.

"Obviously, we want to build off success but not think about the past failure", says infielder Tyler Robertson. "This is a whole new team. We have so many more leaders this year and hold people accountable."

"We bring back a real strong core group and a bunch of leadership. Much older guys had that experience that can take our younger guys really help push them and show them the way to be successful", says senior pitcher Jeff Wilson.

"I think all of us that came back, came back really motivated, really hungry, to kind of catch some traction, and that's where the magic really starts to happen", says Cajuns hea coach Matt Deggs. "I think that's what we've been able to do since August, really since May, and I don't think we've taken a break since the last out of last season. It's paid off in our practice so far. Now we've got to go win games.

The Cajuns return 5 starters while welcoming 19 to the roster. But with the 36 total, Deggs says its going to take all 4 phases to win.

