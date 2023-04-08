Louisiana QB Zeon Chriss shines in annual Vermilion and White spring game

LAFAYETTE — The quarterback battle for UL football will be one of the main storylines entering the fall.

Ben Wooldridge, Chandler Fields and Zeon Chriss are all expected to compete for the job, but in the spring, Wooldridge and Fields have been hurt.

Zeon Chriss has shown promise since stepping on campus.

The Madison Prep product has proven to be a guy who was ready for when his name was called and one of his best weapons has been being available.

In last night's spring game, Chriss led the offense for the vermilion and white team, getting all of the reps while accounting for 4 of the 5 scores.

He says every rep until now has mentally prepared him for the season. One of his bigger goals is consistency-- efforts on and off the field-- to help keep him right where he needs to be.

"I feel like I made a big jump, even since last fall, but going through each practice, I was getting better mentally", says Chriss. "We learned the protections like the coverages and everything like that. I feel like I really gain a lot of knowledge just taking all those reps, and doing all the plays. I just started feeling comfortable."

Now Zeon also mentioned last night that he's big on having short term memory.

If he makes a mistake, he makes a habit of not lingering on it too long and for him it's immediately "Alright, that's done. Next play".

Of the two games he appeared in last year, he only had one interception.

