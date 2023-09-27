Louisiana looks to carry hot rushing attack against Minnesota

LAFAYETTE — "Every win won't be pretty."

That's what Louisiana linebacker Jasper Williams said after the Cajuns 45-38 win over Buffalo.

It's their second straight victory on the season as UL advances to 3-1 on the year but now they have the tall task of going against a Big 10 opponent, who's not doing so hot.

Minnesota has instead lost two games in a row.

Now what's recently been successful for the Cajuns has been turning up the heat on their rushing attack.

In the last two wins, UL has totaled 8 rushing touchdowns, while scoring over 40 points each game.

Senior back Jacob Kibodi, says if the ball is in the hands of Zeon Chriss or Dre'lyn Washington, he trusts that the job can get done.

"That's two electric guys. Any time they have the ball in their hands, I feel like a big play can happen."

"They have a good running quarterback that also throws it real well", says Minnesota head coach, P.J. Fleck. "They've got a big experienced offensive line."

