Louisiana looks for higher execution in second fall camp scrimmage

LAFAYETTE — As Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux says the Cajuns are in the "dog days" of fall camp.

Last weekend, UL played in their first scrimmage where Desormeaux was impressed by the response of the defense.

The team was off today but tomorrow they're back at it to fine tune some things before playing their second and last scrimmage this Saturday.

Desormeaux says this round he looks for better execution.

"Our kids always play with effort. They always do it the way you want them to do it. Now for us, it's time to build the base of fundamentals and continue to improve them so we can execute at a high level and go out there and play good footbal", says Desormeaux. "You want to go out there and run plays that look like you practiced them before. So you're just working on execution by position group the things you need to improve."

Desormeaux confirmed the script of the second scrimmage will be shorter but will be more situational.

He says they'll try to cover as many situations as possible but whether or not they're used for game time, they'll at least know what to do.

