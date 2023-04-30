Louisiana linebacker, Andre Jones, drafted to Washington Commanders

LAFAYETTE — The Washington Commanders got their guy.

Cajuns linebacker Andre Jones is heading to the East coast after being selected in the 7th round as the 233rd overall pick.

Jones picked up 15.5 sacks and over 200 career tackles in his career.

He joins former Cajuns safety, Percy butler, in the Commanders locker room

"I think I can bring a lot of energy to it (Commanders' defense)", says Jones. "Anytime I can make a play to the team or I can bring energy to the team, I feel like I can bring something they've never seen before and never had before."

