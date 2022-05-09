Louisiana keeping the pressure on heading into SBC Tournament

LAFAYETTE —

Louisiana softball is good for putting the exclamation point on their challenges.

This weekend's sweep over ULM wasn't just about winning their 9th straight game or winning 40 on the season, but a long laundry list of things to check off.

Getting back in the top 25 was a huge boost going into the weekend, but how about getting their 5th series sweep, or extending their series streak to 73 wins and even winning the regular season championship after game one in Monroe.

Now for the Cajuns their next destination is Mobile, Alabama for the Sunbelt championship game where they landed as the number one seed. They await their opponent in either (8) ULM or (9) Coastal Carolina.

