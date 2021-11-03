Louisiana Doesn't Land in Initial CFP Top 25

if you build it, they will come.

That's a phrase Louisiana football is living by right now with all of their success. On Saturday, Cajunfield hosted 28, 794 fans, which is the 2nd largest attendance in the Billy Napier era. That homecoming crowd also got to witness UL take down Texas State 45-0.

As a result, the Cajuns are ranked number 24 in the Associated Press poll. UL was not included in the initial College Football Playoff top 25, revealed on Tuesday.

After their week 1 loss to Texas, UL has won 7 straight games to regain their numerical position among the nation's best.

While Napier views the recognition as an honor, it's also not his top concern.

"At this point and time, it's a lot of people's opinion," the 4th year head coach said. "The most important thing we can do is play well and win. To do that, it's critical we put the blinders on and focus on the task at hand. Rankings are good. They're certainly a positive. But I also think that, lets not lose sight of how we got here."

Louisiana hosts Georgia State Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

