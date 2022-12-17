Louisiana DL Zi'Yon Hill Green declares for NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana senior defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill-Green announced that'll he begin to prepare for the NFL draft.

The New Iberia native announced his decision to social media stating, "growing up as a kid, I have always wanted to make it to the NFL."

He goes on to say that he will play in the Independence Bowl with the team.

This season, Hill-Green was named to the First-team All Sunbelt team, picking up 42 total tackles, 7 sacks and 1 fumble recovery.

