Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana DL Zi'Yon Hill Green declares for NFL Draft

Hill-Green was named to first-team All-Sunbelt after regular season
Ziyon Hill Green.jpg
Posted at 11:05 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 00:07:42-05

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana senior defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill-Green announced that'll he begin to prepare for the NFL draft.

The New Iberia native announced his decision to social media stating, "growing up as a kid, I have always wanted to make it to the NFL."

He goes on to say that he will play in the Independence Bowl with the team.

This season, Hill-Green was named to the First-team All Sunbelt team, picking up 42 total tackles, 7 sacks and 1 fumble recovery.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.