Louisiana Bests App State in SBC Opener, 68-62

LAFAYETTE - The Louisiana men’s basketball team got off to a hot start and never looked back in a 68-62 win over App State in the team’s Sun Belt Conference opener on Wednesday in the Cajundome.

Mostapha El Moutatouakkil led the offense with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kyran Ratliff posted his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kyndall Davis had 10 points, his third straight game in double figures, while Michael Thomas finished with 11 off the bench.

The Mountaineers scored the game's first basket but the Cajuns immediately responded. Ratliff started the scoring with a dunk and Davis followed with a pair of threes for an 8-2 lead. App State’s offense went cold, making a single field goal in an eight-minute stretch. Louisiana took advantage and built a 14-point cushion thanks to a three by Brandon Hardy.

Louisiana stretched the lead to 23-5 on a Thomas three before App State found a rhythm. They chipped away at the Cajun lead at the charity stripe and got back within 10. Louisiana kept the distance at double digits thanks to a pair of three-pointers from London Fields, including one with four seconds left in the half, sending the game into the locker room ahead 35-21.

Each side traded baskets until the Mountaineers made a late run. They finally trimmed the Cajun lead to single digits with 3:28 to go at 58-50. A three made it a six-point game with 2:07 to play but the Cajuns never let it get closer than that. Despite two threes in the final seconds, El Moutaouakkil and Kentrell Garnett combined to go 7-of-8 at the free throw line in the final minute to hang on for the win.

The Cajuns play their final game of the 2024 calendar year on Sunday when they host McNeese at 2 p.m. in the Cajundome.

