Louisiana Baseball Holds Off Northwestern State in 9-7 Victory

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns held off a late rally from Northwestern State on Tuesday night, securing a 9-7 victory at home behind a strong offensive showing.

Loreauville product Riley Marcotte made his second start of the season on the mound for Louisiana, and the Cajuns wasted no time providing run support.

In the bottom of the first inning, Lee Amedee put Louisiana on the board with an RBI single up the middle, scoring the game’s first run. Moments later, Drew Markle delivered a two-run single to center, extending the Cajuns’ lead to 3-0.

Louisiana built a 5-0 lead before the Demons responded with a rally. Northwestern State plated three runs in the third inning before Colin Rains cut the deficit to one with an RBI hit to left field in the fourth, making it a 5-4 ballgame.

The Cajuns, however, kept their bats hot, tallying 13 hits on the night. Carson Hepworth’s two-run double helped Louisiana maintain its edge as they held on for the 9-7 win.

Louisiana (15-15, 6-3 in Sun Belt Play) will remain at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park as the Cajuns take on Louisiana Tech (17-12) on Wednesday, April 2. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

