Louisiana Awarded National Seed and NCAA Regional Host Site

.@RaginCajunsSB will host a regional for the first time since 2016! The #Cajuns enter as the No. 13 seed in a regional with Ole Miss, Baylor, and Princeton. @KATCTV3 UL faces Princeton on Friday at 4:30#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/ZLyQq4vQus — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) May 12, 2024

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team will host an NCAA Regional at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park after being awarded the No. 13 national seed in the 2024 Division I Softball Tournament. The Lamson Park-based regional is scheduled to run Friday-Sunday, May 17-19.

The Ragin' Cajuns received their assignment Sunday evening during the NCAA Softball Selection Show. The Sun Belt Conference regular season champions were awarded an at-large berth into the postseason event.

The NCAA Lafayette Regional at Lamson Park includes No. 13 national seed Louisiana (42-17), Baylor (32-20), Ole Miss (31-25) and Princeton (29-16).

Louisiana P Sam Landry (@sam_landry12) on the likelihood of hosting a regional before Selection Sunday. "We were hoping with everything in us that'd we were gonna be blessed with the regional."#GeauxCajuns @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/XiScPCsHwX — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) May 13, 2024

Louisiana, the five-time Sun Belt champions and winners of 40-plus games for the 25th straight season, earned the program’s first national seed and host site since 2016. It’s the fifth time hosting a regional in the current postseason format (2012, 2014-16, 2024), and the 13th time overall.

WORTH A LISTEN: Louisiana HC Gerry Glasco reflects on the time where he was an asst. coach at Texas A&M, playing in the Lafayette Regional in 2016... and the Cajuns' #1 fan gave him an ear full! "She's dancing in heaven right now." #GeauxCajuns @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/35R4WFMqvQ — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) May 13, 2024

Limited reserved and/or outfield general admission all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. Once all-session is no longer available, please check the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office website [ragincajuns.evenue.net] prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.

Action in the NCAA Lafayette Regional begins on Friday (May 17) with Louisiana and Princeton at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Baylor and Ole Miss at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

The winner of the regional will play the winner of the NCAA Gainesville Regional which features No. 4 national seed Florida (46-12), Florida Atlantic (41-14), South Alabama (32-18-1) and Florida Gulf Coast (37-19) in the super regional round the following week for a trip to the Women's College World Series scheduled for May 30-June 7 in Oklahoma City.

The Ragin' Cajuns are set to appear in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th consecutive season, a streak which dates back to the 1999 season. A year ago, UL advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round and seek back-to-back trips for the first time since 2015-16.

It's the 33rd appearance overall in the past 34 editions of the NCAA Tournament for the nationally recognized program. Since 1990, the Ragin' Cajuns have missed the NCAA's postseason event only once (1998). The last of the program's six NCAA Women's College World Series appearance came in 2014.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Louisiana has won 33 of its past 38 games dating back to March 3.

LOUISIANA SOFTBALL NCAA POSTSEASON FACTS

Louisiana's 33 NCAA Tournament appearances rank seventh (7th) in NCAA history.

Louisiana is just one of six schools to play in the NCAA Tournament every year since 2000. The list includes: Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, UCLA and Washington.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 75-43 all-time in the NCAA Regional round, including a 41-16 mark in claiming regional championships and advancing to the super regional round in eight of the previous 15 appearances (2008-19, 2021-23).

The program's all-time overall record in the NCAA Tournament stands at 87-68, representing the 13th-most wins in NCAA history.

Louisiana has advanced to Championship Sunday of a NCAA Regional in each of its last 15 appearances (2008-19, 2021-23).

Louisiana hosts an NCAA Regional for the 13th time overall, fifth time in the current NCAA Tournament format (2012, 2014-16, 2024) and first time since 2016 and in the Gerry Glasco era.

The Ragin' Cajuns previously captured six NCAA Regional titles at Lamson Park – 1995-96, 2012, 2014-16 – and each of the four previous times hosting in the current postseason format.

NCAA LAFAYETTE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 17

Game 1: (4) Princeton vs. (1) Louisiana – 4:30pm // ESPN+

Game 2: (3) Ole Miss vs. (2) Baylor – 7:00pm // ESPN2

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner – TBD

Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser – TBD

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs Game 4 Winner – TBD

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) G6 Winner vs. G6 Loser – TBD

