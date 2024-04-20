Landry shines in series opening win over Southern Miss

Louisiana softball picked up their 15th Sun Belt win over Southern Miss. However, some of the issues they had earlier in the week against LSU carried into Friday night.

The Cajuns earned 6 hits but only plated in two runs which put a bit of stress on junior pitcher Sam Landry.

Pressure creates diamonds and Landry would shine bright just like one. She pitched a completer game, gave up just one run, and tossed a season-high nine strikeouts.

That also included her fanning the final 3 batters and for her, facing tough situations aren’t difficult because she believes she can show up when her number is called.

The pressure stays on for Louisiana. Because of a potential weather threat on Sunday, they’ll play a doubleheader against the Golden Eagles on Saturday, April 20. Game one will begin at 2:00 p.m. with game two to follow.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel