Jones' career day helps UL secure win against Troy

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team avenged last week’s loss to Troy with a commanding 70-53 victory Saturday, marking a crucial Sun Belt Conference win.

This victory also snapped a three-game losing streak for UL and a seven game win streak for the Trojans.

The Cajuns led the game from start to finish, fueled by a standout performance from senior forward Ashlyn Jones, who scored a career-high 20 points in 33 minutes of action.

For Jones, the victory and her performance were moments to savor.

“It means a lot actually,” Jones said. “Hearing that I got 20 points, I didn’t even realize it because I don’t really consider myself an offensive player. I’m so honed in on defense because that’s one of my strong suits. My teammates were finding me in the right spots, so all I could do was thank them and be grateful for them.”

Louisiana will face Appalachian State on Thursday, Jan. 30 aiming to extend their winning streak.

