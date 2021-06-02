Jalen Dalcourt Adds Local Flavor to Cajuns Hoops

For Jalen Dalcourt, home is where the heart is.

"I wound up in the transfer portal. Then Coach (Bob) Marlin hit me up," Dalcourt exclaimed. "I was like, I would love to come home coach!"

It was not a hard decision to commit to UL basketball. But his journey back to Lafayette was anything but easy.

"My first year in JUCO. I really had to find myself," Dalcourt said. "I had to fight for everything I had in JUCO, because everybody is trying to get theirs."

After stops at Tallahassee Community College and Iowa Western Community College, Dalcourt landed at San Jose State. In 20-21, he averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36% from the field for the Spartans. But once entering the portal, he was looking for a better location and fit. Louisiana provided both.

"They got this thing called Synergy. It shows my percentages and stuff like that," Dalcourt explained. "They knew my weaknesses. What I was strong at. They gathered clips from San Jose State to show me how I would fit into their offense."

Once he committed to the Cajuns, his first call was to his brother, former University of Houston star Corey Davis.

"Man he was so excited and happy for me. He's screaming on the phone. We were cutting up in the house for real." an excited Dalcourt said. "Just knowing my family is back? I gotta put a show on for em. Gotta show that all the hard work is paying off. Let them know that they raised me right."

Joining Dalcourt will be former Lafayette Christian star Greg Williams, who's transferring from St. John's. Also joining the Cajuns is former McDonald's All-American Jordan Brown out of Arizona, who's dad, Dion, played for the Cajuns in the 80's. For the Lafayette High product, the local flavor will make this journey sweeter.

"Just seeing the team that they built, it was like how could you not come here?" Dalcourt said. "The the funny part is, me and Greg (Williams) have been playing against each other since we were 6 or 7 years old. That's exciting man. That's going to bring in a lot of fans, for real."

