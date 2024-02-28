Watch Now
Jaguars snap Cajuns five-game win streak

UL went on a 16-0 run during the 3rd quarter
Posted at 9:40 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 22:40:27-05

Louisiana’s five game win streak ended at the hands of South Alabama, 46-43, on Tuesday.

This loss came as a gut punch as the Jaguars were 1-15 in Sun Belt play, and the Cajuns had just beaten then by 32 points a week ago.

However, USA looked determined to get the upset, jumping out to a lead as large as 13.

UL then came out of recess and put together a 16-0 to take the lead going into the fourth quarter.

But in the closing frame, the Jags gutted it out and handed the Cajuns a discouraging loss.

This loss is even more of a head scratcher because of the amount of free throws that the Cajuns missed. UL shot 28% from the charity stripe, which is 40% lower than their season average.

UL (14-13; 9-8 SBC) now gets a few days to recover before closing out the regular season on Friday against Southern Miss at 5:00 p.m.

