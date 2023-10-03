Jacob Kibodi proves being a walk-on can pay off

Jacob Kibodi’s family waited for generations to have a college graduate in their clan.

That is until he and his older brother walked across the stage.

“I think it shows them (his parents) their sacrifices and hard work to get us there is not in vain,” Kibodi said. “It paid off.”

His parents, Bernard and Meta, didn’t receive a college degree. Instead, they instilled a work ethic into their children.

That fire trickled down to Jacob, and he used it to fuel his football career.

Kibodi excelled when he touched the field. The Christian Life Academy star rushed for 12 hundred yards in his senior year…

He became a three-star running back, hauled in 10 college offers, and committed to Texas A&M.

“I think that’s every high school football player’s dream—to play top-of-the-line football,” Kibodi said. “Once I was able to get that opportunity, I knew that’s where I was going.”

After two seasons in College Station, Kibodi entered the transfer portal. He joined the roster at Incarnate Word but before he could blaze the turf, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

“It was very frustrating,” Kibodi said. “It was a challenging time. I tried to pick myself up and try to see the good in the situation. I was around family.”

Kibodi’s family once again became his rock and with them by his side, he decided to walk on at Louisiana.

“I wanted to finish what I started,” Kibodi said. “I felt like I still could ball. I was doing things like sharing a locker and doing things that continued to humble me. I feel like I’m better now for the opportunity. I have an even bigger chip on my shoulder.”

Eventually, Kibodi saw in-game action in 2022 but this year, his hard work has paid off.

The senior has rushed for a team-leading 380 yards and scored four times and in mid-September, the Cajuns awarded Kibodi a full-ride scholarship.

“I wouldn’t change it,” Kibodi said. “Everything I’ve been through has made me better as a man and football player. Everything happens for a reason. God has me here for a reason, and He took me through all that for a reason.”

When his football career is done, Kibodi plans to become an entrepreneur. That way, the same passion his parents taught him, can be passed to later generations.

“You have to just keep the faith and keep believing,” Kibodi said. “God does things for a reason. He’s always in control. His ways are higher than our ways.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel