Humphrey Holds Keys to Cajuns Run D vs Ga. Southern

It's hard to watch UL Football and not notice the size of Tayland Humphrey.

The senior nose tackle stands at 6-5, 349 pounds. His frame plus ability makes him arguably the Cajuns top NFL prospect for the 2022 Draft.

Louisiana will need all his power up front Saturday, for their Sun Belt opener against Georgia Southern. The Eagles rank in the top 30 in the nation in rushing, as they average 217 yards with their unique pistol option offense. Meanwhile, the Cajuns defense is allowing about 145 yards on the ground thru 3 games.

For Humphrey, he feels his play in the trenches needs to elevate to help the effort inside.

"I feel like I've played some okay ball," Humphrey said. "I haven't played up to my full potential. Coming up, I feel like I need to play more aggressive. Settle down on my footwork I feel like I'll be good going on throughout the season, just improving."

