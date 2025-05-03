Howard, Sampson showcase connection in Vermilion and White spring game

Louisiana wrapped up its spring football schedule with a spirited Vermilion and White game Saturday, marking a key milestone in head coach Michael Desormeaux’s offseason plan.

The Vermilion squad came out on top, 21-17, after an hour-and-a-half scrimmage that showcased depth, competition and emerging chemistry across the roster.

More important than the final score, Desormeaux said, is the foundation his team laid heading into summer workouts.

“Everything builds off of the next,” Desormeaux said. “You set the floor in spring ball, so you want to set the floor as high as you possibly can coming out of spring. The work we do between now and the start of the season — that’s where we define what we can be.”

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Lawson echoed that mindset, praising the defense’s attitude and resilience.

“Everything starts with your mentality,” Lawson said. “There’s no panicking going on. It just is what it is, and we’ve got to go out and play regardless. It feels good to know everybody kind of has that same mentality.”

One of the game’s highlights came from the connection between junior quarterback Walker Howard and sophomore wide receiver Shelton Sampson. The pair linked up multiple times, including the first touchdown of the game, giving fans a preview of their potential heading into the fall.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” Howard said of Sampson. “We’re both transfers, both trying to prove ourselves. He’s pushed every guy in that receiver room, and I’m very excited.”

Sampson added, “We lean on each other, and it was good to see that connection today in live action. From day one to now, it’s been tremendous improvement.”

With spring practice complete, the Ragin’ Cajuns turn their focus to summer training as they prepare to get “bigger and faster,” Desormeaux said.

Louisiana opens its season Aug. 30 against Rice at the newly renovated Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

