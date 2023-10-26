How Krewe Allons bridges the gap to pay UL athletes in NIL

Since 2021, college athletes can get paid outside of scholarships.

As of early October, Cajun fans can join Krewe Allons, a group that hauls in money toward NIL.

“You can get the big donors,” John Aiken, Krewe Allons advisory board member, said. “You can also have a broader approach where you can also recruit the masses. We have on our website where you can give $10 a month.”

Krewe Allons is all about making the ultimate score.

Athletes can promote themselves with local businesses, and transfers coming to UL can know they’ll be supported.

“That’s where the collective can come into play,” Aiken said. “By taking care of our current student-athletes, recruits as they come in will feel like we’re going to take care of them.”

The concept of giving is simple. You can give payments monthly or extend a gift one time.

Businesses can use investments as tax write-offs towards marketing and in the process have a sense of Cajun pride.

“You can brag to your friends that you gave to the collective,” Aiken said. “Because of that, we kept our quarterback, star guard, or third baseman. That’s unbelievable bragging and something you can take pride in. I think that’s what giving to the collective does.”

Aiken says the best way to donate to Krewe Allons is to visit their website here.

