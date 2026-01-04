Here's who UL is targeting in the transfer portal

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana has extended offers to multiple players in the transfer portal as the Ragin’ Cajuns continue to build their roster ahead of the 2026 season. The Cajuns are primarily focused on recruiting two positions of need.

The first is offensive tackle, due to Bryant Williams entering the transfer portal and Jax Harrington graduating. The other is outside linebacker, after Drenon Fite entered the portal and Cameron Whitfield graduated.

Among the targeted players are Harding defensive lineman Joseph Oliwayemi. Oliwayemi is a 6’2, 300 pound defensive tackle with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Dallas native played in 30 games over two seasons, totaled 41 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and earned first-team Great American Conference honors in 2025.

Along with Oliwayemi, Harding teammate Nii Addy has been offered and has told KATC that he's scheduled to visit Lafayette on Friday, Jan. 9.

Addy is a 6-foot-3, 300 pound defensive tackle with two years of eligibility remaining. He totaled 30 tackles, 5.5 for loss in his two seasons with the Bisons, while earning second-team Great American Conference honors this past season.

Louisiana has also offered North Carolina Central outside linebacker/edge rusher Donquarius Parker. The 6-foot-1, 240 pound redshirt junior totaled 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, and a safety this season. while earning second-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) honors. He'll have two years of eligibility.

Parker tells KATC he'll visit campus Jan. 7–8.

Blessed to receive an Offer from The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football pic.twitter.com/TZSDb2xq81 — Donquarius Parker (@Donquarius5) January 3, 2026

The transfer portal window closes on Friday, Jan. 16.

