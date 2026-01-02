Ragin' Cajuns transfer portal tracker

LAFAYETTE — The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2. Weeks leading up to it, several Ragin' Cajun football players voiced their intentions to leave the program.

Here are the latest players who have entered the portal and where they may be headed. The window will be open for two weeks before closing on Friday, Jan. 16.

Offensive lineman Bryant Williams

Running back Bill Davis

Running back Zylan Perry

Running back Hutch Swilley

Long snapper Carter Milliron

Linebacker Drenon Fite

Cornerback Lorenzell Dubose

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel