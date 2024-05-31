Going the Distance: Cajuns' Kyle DeBarge sets new single-season record for homeruns

LAFAYETTE — “Just contributing. I just want to win.”

A two-time champion from Barbe High, Louisiana hit a grand slam adding Kyle DeBarge to the roster in 2022.

“From a young age, that’s all I ever knew was winning. Then you get the Barbe and it’s like, we win here and then you here and it’s like we win here. It’s just always been about winning and it’s never about what one person can do.”

Game by game, pitch by pitch... his stock continued to rise. All the way to the top, where this season, "D-Bo" fielded Sunbelt Player of the Year honors, while also being recognized as the best shortshop in the country, according to D1 Baseball.

“I’d say a stepping stone to where I want to be and that’s a big leaguer.”

But the job's not finished.

DeBarge still adding to his resume, like knocking 21 pitches out the park this year and setting a new single-season program record.

The star-studded shortstop knows his way well around the bases.

As DeBarge makes his way around the bases to home plate, while showing love to Cajun fans on the other side, he shows his love in another fashion.

For every Cajun player that went yard on the season, a donation was given to Faith House of Acadiana.

“Donations are so critical to our budget. We work everyday providing all of the needs of our survivors who have to leave with absolutely nothing", says Faith House executive director, Billi Lacombe.

Sponsored by JD Bank, for every Cajuns' homer, a $50 donation was given to Faith House, a domestic abuse crisis center and shelter servicing seven parish between central and southwest Louisiana.

“Faith House provides safe shelter, counseling, support and other assistance to victims of domestic violence as they’re fleeing from their domestic partner.”

During the regular season, UL rallied 75 homeruns — totaling a $3,750 contribution.

“We are just so encouraged by the support of JD Bank and UL Baseball for not only committing to the support but also creating an awareness about domestic violence throughout a sports game."

As for the Homerun King, he's grateful to know that "going yard" means more beyond the stat sheet.

“It feels great to contribute to such a good cause. I’m glad that we get to contribute to that.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel