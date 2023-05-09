Former UL cornerback Trey Amos commits to Alabama

Former Louisiana cornerback Trey Amos announced his commitment to Alabama on social media.

The Catholic of New Iberia product chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida, and Michigan among others.

The New Iberia native started at corner for the Cajuns in 2022. He finished with 35 tackles and a team-leading eight pass breakups.

