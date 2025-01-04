Erica Lafayette’s career day powers Louisiana to first Sun Belt win of 2025

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team claimed their first Sun Belt Conference win of the new year in dominant fashion, defeating Georgia State 68-50 on Saturday, Jan. 4.

A third-quarter scoring explosion propelled the Cajuns (6-6, 2-1 SBC) to victory, as they outscored the Panthers 27-9 during the period. Senior guard Erica Lafayette led the charge with a career-high-tying 24 points, including six three-pointers.

“When I hit the first one, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s that day,’” Lafayette said. “It gives me confidence, especially because I’ve been in every role — on the bench, in droughts, coming off the bench. My teammates kept finding me, and I just kept shooting.”

Head coach Garry Brodhead praised Lafayette’s sharpshooting and consistency.

“Every time she’s got the green light, it’s a different story,” Brodhead said. “For her, a three-pointer is like a layup. We see it every day in practice, and it’s showing on the court.”

Lafayette’s offensive surge is part of a strong stretch for the senior. She has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, averaging 17 points per game during that span.

Louisiana will look to build on its momentum when it travels to face South Alabama on Thursday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

