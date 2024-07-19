Dreaming Big: Louisiana's Kyle DeBarge claims highest draft pick in program history

LIKE CHARLES — The dream was never delayed or denied for Kyle Debarge.

Instead, it was the perfect pitch allowing him to go yard in his baseball journey.

“It’s been chaotic but just a lot of emotions. That’s what you dreamed for", says DeBarge.

His next stop? Heading north to join the Minnesota Twins organization. A group who he feels is adding a thoroughbred winner.

"D-Bo" has experienced many highs on the diamond. From Little League All-Star Awards, to being a two-time state champion with Barbe High, to -All-American Honors and more at Louisiana.

And to this point... his biggest yet in the Vermilion and White.

"When you hear highest draft pick in Louisiana program history, what does that mean to you?"

“That’s been my dream ever since I wanted to go to UL. There’s so many great players that have gone through UL and to be the highest draft pick out of there... I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

The shortstop stands 5'9, weighing 175 pounds, but his promising career was bigger than his frame... with the stats to prove it, which is why he was first-round talent especially, after a box-office junior season.

“I was hearing that first round was going to be a long shot and I was thinking more second round but they took the chance and I’m forever grateful for that.”

And though DeBarge's next stop is over 1,100 miles away, just like the sacrifices that his parents — Ramona and Toby — made every weekend, he's thankful to make good on his promise in the next phase of his career.

“I talk to my mom because she’s a school teacher and I used to tell her as a little kid that I’m going to hit baseballs for a living. That’s going to be my job. After I got drafted and all that she was like, you weren’t lying. Your first job is going to be to hitting baseballs and you’re going to be getting paid to do it.”

