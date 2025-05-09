Coastal Carolina ends Louisiana’s season in Sun Belt semifinals

TROY, Ala. — For the first time since 1998, Louisiana softball will not appear in an NCAA Regional.

The Ragin’ Cajuns fell 6-1 to Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship semifinals on Friday, ending their season and closing the book on Alyson Habetz’s first year as head coach.

CCU’s bats came alive in the third and fourth innings, building a lead that Louisiana couldn’t overcome. Keirstin Roose broke the scoreless tie in the third with an RBI single to left, giving the Chanticleers a 1-0 lead.

An offensive eruption followed in the fourth. Reese Collier drove in a run with a sharply hit ball just inside the bag at third, extending the lead to 2-0. Clara Hudgens then followed with a triple to plate Collier, and Libby Pippin capped the surge with a run-scoring single to right.

Coastal tacked on two more runs in the inning, taking a commanding 6-0 lead. Five of the Chanticleers’ six runs came in that decisive fourth frame.

Mallory Wheeler got the start for Louisiana for a second straight day, but the Cajuns’ pitching staff couldn’t contain Coastal’s timely hitting. Tyra Clary entered in relief, but the damage had already been done.

Louisiana managed one run late from a Sam Roe RBI single, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Cajuns finish the season 29-25 under Habetz, who acknowledged the weight of expectations in her postgame remarks.

“This program is used to winning, you know, and that's the standard here. And unfortunately, we didn't do enough of that this year,” Habetz said. “I'm responsible, and I take full responsibility. We fell short this year, but definitely motivated for what's to come.”

Habetz also reflected on the emotional goodbye to her senior class.

“Sad for those seven young ladies who I won't have the opportunity to coach again,” she said. “Very sad for that, but excited about the future of this program.”

With the loss, Louisiana’s historic postseason streak — 24 consecutive regional appearances — comes to an end.

