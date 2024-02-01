Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Charles' 19 helps Louisiana knock off ULM 80-72

Charles' 19 help Louisiana knock off UL Monroe 80-72
Joe Charles.jpg
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 00:01:35-05

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Joe Charles and Kobe Julien each scored 19 points as Louisiana beat ULM 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Charles also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Ragin' Cajuns (14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Julien shot 6 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Michael Thomas was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Ragin' Cajuns extended their winning streak to six games.

The Warhawks (7-13, 3-7) were led by Tyreese Watson, who recorded 21 points and two steals. ULM also got 14 points from Savion Gallion. In addition, Jacob Wilson had 11 points.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.