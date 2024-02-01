Charles' 19 helps Louisiana knock off ULM 80-72

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Joe Charles and Kobe Julien each scored 19 points as Louisiana beat ULM 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Charles also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Ragin' Cajuns (14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Julien shot 6 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Michael Thomas was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Ragin' Cajuns extended their winning streak to six games.

The Warhawks (7-13, 3-7) were led by Tyreese Watson, who recorded 21 points and two steals. ULM also got 14 points from Savion Gallion. In addition, Jacob Wilson had 11 points.

