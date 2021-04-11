Chandler Fields: Learning While He Waits

Louisiana football resumed spring practice Saturday after a week off for Easter and spring break.

Backup quarterback is among the heated battles in camp, where 5 Cajuns are competing behind Levi Lewis. Sophomore Chandler Fields, transfers Lance Legendre Ben Wooldridge, and freshmen Zy McDonald and Hunter Herring are all hoping to be next in line at QB in the Fall.

"Competition always breeds success," Chandler Fields said. "Everything we do is really about competition. I guess it's how we go about things around here."

Fields came into the spring as the favorite, after winning the 2nd string job in 2020.

In a normal world, Fields would have a chance to start next season. But due to the NCAA granting fall athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, its allowed All-Sun Belt senior QB Levi Lewis to return to school. Lewis is currently 3rd in career passing yards (6,286) and 2nd in career touchdowns (54) in program history.

Fields says he takes the extra year behind Lewis as a chance to soak in more from the senior.

"Well my mind is just keep learning from a great player in Levi Lewis," Fields explained. "Follow in his footsteps, watch what he does every single day. Learn from his questions, his mistakes, his success. Always stay positive behind him. Root him on and when I get my shot, I get my shot."

Fields also believes he will be ready if his number is called.

"As the years have gone on, I feel like I've got more and more ready. Especially with this offseason, learning what to study, the defenses. Becoming a better student of the game has helped me on the field."

