Carson Roccaforte drafted 66th overall in MLB Draft by Royals

Louisiana outfielder Carson Roccaforte was drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals (66th pick overall).

Roccaforte becomes the first Sun Belt player off the board and is the fourth-highest MLB pick in Ragin' Cajuns history.

This past season the outfielder boasted a .318 batting average while driving in 55 RBI.

The Port Neches, Tx. native had a .325 batting average, drove in 145 RBI, and hit 28 home runs in his time in Lafayette.

