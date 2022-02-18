Cajuns to "take off training wheels" ahead of weekend opener against UC Irvine

LAFAYETTE — "The boys are excited. I think that'll be a huge part of it. Doesn't matter if you're 35, 25 or 18, you get the same feelings on opening day."

Louisiana baseball makes it's anticipated return to the diamond tomorrow when they host number 14 UC Irvine for a 3-game series.

The Cajuns will start with Texas transfer Drew Shifflet on the mound Friday then follow with Peyton Havard and Jeff Wilson. But there's a ton of Cajuns that will get experience on the bump this weekend.

"You're gonna take the training wheels off a little bit and just kind of play it arm to arm and see where we're at in the game", says Cajuns head coach Matt Deggs.

"We'll probably script three or four guys each day with a couple guys left over to help bridge a gap."

Louisiana's three-game series against UC Irvine begins Friday, 6pm at Russo Park.

