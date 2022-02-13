Watch
Cajuns sweep 2nd day of Louisiana Classics; Schorman shines in Game 1

Posted at 11:14 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 00:14:48-05

No. 19 Louisiana remained perfect on the season after sweeping the second day of the Louisiana Classics on Saturday, Feb. 12.

In game one, the Cajuns used a four-run third inning to beat North Texas, 5-0. Junior pitcher Megham Schorman pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and throwing 12 strikeouts.

In game two, UL continued to roll as they beat Texas Southern, 8-0.

Louisiana (4-0) returns to Lamson Park on Sunday, Feb. 13 to face Tulsa on the final day of the Louisiana Classics. First pitch will be at 12:00 p.m.
