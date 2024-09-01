Cajuns Start Fast, Defeat Grambling In Opener, 40-10

LAFAYETTE – A fast start by Ben Wooldridge and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns offense coupled with an opportunistic defense created pressure up front and propelled the Cajuns to a convincing 40-10 win over in-state opponent Grambling before an announced crowd of 23,107 on Saturday at Cajun Field.

Wooldridge, who missed the final 10 games last season due to injury, directed a Louisiana (1-0) offense after he completed 25 of 33 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored on their first four drives and led 30-0 at halftime against the FCS Tigers (0-1).

Louisiana racked up 481 yards of total offense, including 363 through the air, while controlling the football for 19:49 in the second half to win its third straight opener. Harvey Broussard, Tavion Smith and Terrance Carter each caught scoring passes from Wooldridge while Caleb Kibodi returned a second-quarter interception 50 yards for a score and a 21-0 lead.

“Week one, you’re always hoping they go out there and play a clean football game,” Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “You want the work you’ve been doing to show, and I think the first game is kind of what sets the floor for what your team can be.

“Certainly, where there is a lot of things we can clean up here, I thought we tackled better as the game went on, which is good.”

After Louisiana forced Grambling into a punt on its opening drive, Wooldridge wasted no time in shaking off any rust after his first action in nearly a year when he connected with Broussard for a 50-yard pass on the Ragin’ Cajuns first play from scrimmage. The senior, who completed 11 of his first 12 passes to start the game, hit Jacob Bernard and Robert Williams on passes before Dre’lyn Washington capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead.

Broussard, who caught four passes for 76 yards, capped off a 12-play, 69-yard drive for the Ragin’ Cajuns when he caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Wooldridge in the back of the end zone for a 14-0 cushion.

Kibodi then extended Louisiana’s lead to 21-0 as he stepped in front of a Myles Crawley pass intended for Javon Robinson and raced 50 yards untouched with 10:07 left in the second quarter.

Louisiana drove 89 yards in six plays on its following drive as Wooldridge completed to Caden Jensen, Williams and Broussard before finding a wide-open Smith against busted coverage from the Tigers.

Kenneth Almendares capped off the first half scoring for Louisiana when his 41-yard field goal with 39 seconds remaining gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 30-0 lead at the break.

The Ragin’ Cajuns extended their lead to 37-0 on their second drive of the second half when Carter capped a seven-play, 79-yard drive with an 8-yard scoring reception from Wooldridge, who opened the drive with a 19-yard strike to Lance Legendre before Elijah Davis gained 17 yards to the GSU 43.

Grambling got on the board in the third quarter on a 1-yard scoring plunge by Ke’Travion Hargrove to cap a 75-yard drive before Tony Sterner’s 27-yard field goal gave Louisiana a 40-7 lead with 3:33 left in the period.

K.C. Ossai and Tyrone Lewis each recorded seven tackles to lead Louisiana, which limited GSU to 241 yards of total offense including 75 on the ground.

Crawley completed 19 of 28 passes for 166 yards for Grambling with Hargrove gaining 61 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Nick Howard caught five passes for 68 yards for the Tigers while Blake Davis led all players with eight tackles.

“I think we’re starting in a good spot, in a better spot than we have in the last couple of years. But the test of this team is really going to be is how much work are we willing to do, week to week, to get to the game.

“How focused can we stay on every opponent, and on bettering ourselves? Because we do have a lot to improve on and we’re going to work our tails off to get it fixed.”

Louisiana will head on the road for the first time during the 2024 season when it faces Conference USA newcomer Kennesaw State (0-1) in a 6 p.m. CT contest.

