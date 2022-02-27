Cajuns softball sweeps Day 2 at Mardi Gras Mambo

YOUNGSVILLE — No. 15 Louisiana completed the second day of the Mardi Gras Mambo on Saturday, Feb. 26 picking up two wins while scoring 11 runs against Portland State and Lipscomb.

UL never trailed in either contest and had just one error in between the two games.

The Cajuns (10-1) will close out the tournament with their second matchup in a week with No. 2 Alabama. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.

