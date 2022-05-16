Cajuns softball getting ready for regional without Gerry Glasco

LAFAYETTE — The Cajuns will likely make the trip to South Carolina on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the earliest that coach Glasco can return is Thursday if he tests negative which would mean he'd travel separately to Clemson.

Louisiana softball has started getting ready for the Clemson regional with their matchup with Auburn coming on Friday.

Plans leading up to the game will look different after head coach Gerry Glasco tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Justin Robichaux is stepping in for the time being and as different as it will be, he believes the team will find a way.

"The preparation doesn't change,” Robichaux said. “It doesn't matter who we're playing, that’s rolling up to the conference tournament or regional. The communication is going to be interesting, but this is probably the most mentally resilient team that I've been around. I think that's their secret sauce moving forward. This is just another day for them."

