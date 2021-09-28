Cajuns set to face improved South Alabama defense

LAFAYETTE — What a difference a year makes.

South Alabama is now the second-best defense in the Sun Belt Conference and only gives up 15 points per game.

As Louisiana prepares for the Jaguars' defense, the Cajuns understand that a win will go to the tougher team.

“They’ve played good defense,” Cajuns head coach Billy Napier said. “They’ve always played good defense, truth be told. They’ve got big, physical, long, fast, explosive players that have given us problems in the past. A lot of those players are still playing”

“It’s trench warfare on offense and defense,” junior running back TJ Wisham said. “They’re physical and we’re physical. It’s always a physical game. They have athletes in all phases of the game. It’s always been a challenge with them. We’re two physical teams in a conference matchup. We know what to expect, a physical ball game. So, we’re going to come ready.”

Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack got the job in December 2020.

He had an extensive resume as a defensive coach and coordinator, including an earlier stint with the Jaguars as defensive coordinator.

Now, Wommack has taken USA’s defense from seventh to second in the conference.

Louisiana faces South Alabama on the road on Saturday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

