Cajuns score late runs to win series against UC Irvine

LAFAYETTE — Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Carson Roccaforte's 2RBI helped propel Louisiana to a 5-3 win over No. 14 UC Irvine.

Bo Bonds was the winning pitcher as he threw for 3.1 innings, allowing no hits, and no runs while throwing five strikeouts.

Louisiana (2-1) returns to Russo Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to face Southeastern. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel