Cajuns score late runs to win series against UC Irvine

Louisiana uses strong 8th inning to win series against UC-Irvine
Posted at 6:21 PM, Feb 20, 2022
LAFAYETTE — Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Carson Roccaforte's 2RBI helped propel Louisiana to a 5-3 win over No. 14 UC Irvine.

Bo Bonds was the winning pitcher as he threw for 3.1 innings, allowing no hits, and no runs while throwing five strikeouts.

Louisiana (2-1) returns to Russo Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to face Southeastern. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.
